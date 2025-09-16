Carbon Monoxide Caused Son's Death At NJ Apartment, Mom Says In Lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, in Bergen County Superior Court by Charlene Durham, claims her son, Odell Durham, was killed after being exposed to the deadly gas on Oct. 8, 2023, at 89 Mola Blvd., at the Elmwood Village Apartments & Townhomes.

Charlene, who is also administrator of his estate, accuses Elmwood Village Apartments & Townhomes, Morgan Properties, and several unnamed contractors of failing to maintain working carbon monoxide detectors.

The complaint says the defendants “negligently, carelessly and recklessly owned, operated, managed, maintained, repaired, inspected and controlled” the building.

The filing says Durham suffered “severe and painful injuries,” was “rendered disabled and disordered,” and ultimately died. The suit seeks damages for wrongful death, survival claims, medical and funeral costs, and punitive damages, alleging the property managers showed “palpably unreasonable” disregard for tenant safety.

Charlene Durham is demanding a jury trial.

Daily Voice left messages with Elmwood Village Apartments & Townhomes and Morgan Properties seeking comment. A call to Morgan Properties’ listed phone number on Tuesday, Sept. 16, went to a disconnected line.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.