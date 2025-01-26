'Cancel Culture Coleslaw:' NJ Restaurant Apologizes For 'Proud Boys Burger'

Aqua Blu Kitchen & Cocktails on Route 37 in Toms River has since issued multiple apologies and taken action in response to the backlash.

The burger, described as featuring “white American cheese, onion ring layers of truth, resilience pickles, freedom fries, cancel culture coleslaw, and liberty sauce,” was posted on social media by a customer, igniting immediate criticism. Many took issue with the apparent reference to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

In response, Aqua Blu posted two statements to their Facebook page, apologizing for the offensive menu item and emphasizing their commitment to standing against hate. The restaurant claimed that the person responsible for the menu item had been terminated.

"At Aqua Blu, we stand united against hate," the first statement read. "We want to address and clarify that our post and burger name from yesterday was a mistake, and we sincerely apologize. We understand how it may have been interpreted, but it was never our intention nor what we stand for."

A follow-up statement reiterated their position, saying:

"We are a longstanding family-run business with deep ties to the community and want to make it very clear that we and our establishment do not support any hate groups, nor do we condone hate speech in any form. We take these matters extremely seriously and have taken decisive action."

However, critics remain skeptical, with some questioning the restaurant's claim that one individual was solely responsible for the creation, approval, and posting of the menu item. A customer who shared the burger's description on social media called for a boycott of the establishment, writing:

"Claiming one person has control of the menu, description, and social media and thinking people are stupid enough to believe this was created, printed out, and posted without knowledge or approval of those in charge or anyone else on the team is actually kind of wild."

The customer also encouraged locals to support other establishments, highlighting Toms River’s vibrant food and beverage scene as a welcoming alternative.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.