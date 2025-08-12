Canadian Summer Tourism To US Plummets Under Trump's Tariffs, '51st State' Threats

Canadian return trips from the US by automobile declined 36.9% in July, compared to the same month in 2024, according to Statistics Canada data released on Monday, Aug. 11. Return trips to Canada by air also fell by 25.8%.

July marked the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year drops in cross-border travel. The pullback intensified as Canadian land crossings into the US tumbled 28% and air arrivals were down 13.3% in the first half of 2025, Tourism Economics said.

US cities most dependent on Canadian visitors are seeing the steepest projected declines in 2025, including Seattle (-26.9%), Portland (-18.3%), and Detroit (-17.3%).

"The decline in US inbound arrivals during the first half of 2025 is the apparent negative consequence of a mix of Trump administration policies and statements that have shifted sentiment and raised concerns among many potential travellers," said Aran Ryan, director of industry studies for Tourism Economics. "For example, adversarial trade negotiations, statements challenging national sovereignty, and immigration and border security measures have attracted media attention and resulted in travel warnings by origin countries."

Trump has issued several trade threats against Canada throughout his first seven months back in office. In August, he slapped a 35% tariff on Canadian goods not covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Outside of his trade war, Trump has challenged Canada's sovereignty by calling for it to become the "51st state," along with referring to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a "governor." Trump's rhetoric and actions have been widely criticized in Canada, prompting many to call for boycotts of US travel.

According to the US Travel Association, Canada is the nation's largest source of international visitors. Canadian tourists generated $20.5 billion in spending in 2024, supporting around 140,000 US jobs.

The nonprofit trade group says each 1% decline in foreign visitor spending translates to $1.8 billion in lost export revenue. If current trends continue, the US could lose $21 billion in travel-related exports in 2025.

Visits from overseas tourists fell much less drastically in the first six months of 2025, declining 1.2%. The sharpest drops have come from Ecuador (-16.2%), South Korea (-11.2%), Germany (-9.6%), France (-8.0%), and Switzerland (-6.0%).

Other countries like Argentina (22.8%), Italy (8.8%), Taiwan (8.0%), Israel (7.6%), and Brazil (5.7%) have offset some of the foreign tourism losses.

