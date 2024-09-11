Campfire Accidentally Sparked Huge Wildfire Near Jersey Shore Neighborhood: Investigators

Investigators determined the wildfire was accidentally started by "an unknown person(s) improperly extinguishing a campfire," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The roughly 189-acre wildfire was burning near Fishers Pit, a sand and gravel pit in the Bayville section of Berkeley Township.

The fire was first spotted at the Cedar Bridge fire tower at 4:44 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. The first firefighters encountered "erratic fire behavior" when they arrived.

Conditions improved throughout Tuesday, Sept. 10, according to an NJFFS update at 7:51 p.m.

"Fire crews made good progress today strengthening containment lines and conducting backfire and burnout operations," NJFFS said. "Additionally, crews continue to secure and reinforce containment lines by mopping up hot spots alongside the fire’s perimeter."

NJFFS also said the fire was 80 percent contained as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. No buildings were threatened by the fire and no roads were closed.

Heavy smoke around Northern Boulevard and Hickory Lane in the Barnegat Pines neighborhood of Berkeley had "gradually decreased." People posted on social media that they noticed smoke and fire smells from several towns away from the scene.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office was one of many agencies responding to the scene that was also near Beachwood. Aerial photos posted by the sheriff's office showed large stacks of smoke in the air above the woods.

The county fire marshal's office and Berkeley police also assisted in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

