Camden Schools Superintendent Calls On Board President To Quit In Wake Of Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Camden Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs, in a letter to the community, wrote: "In order to allow our community to heal and refocus on what truly matters—the education and future of our students— it would be in the best interest of the state-operated district of Camden City for Advisory Board President Wasim Muhammad to voluntarily relinquish his seat."

"We are at the beginning of a new school year—a time that should be filled with hope, renewed energy, and a collective focus on our students' success," McCombs said.

Muhammad's attorney, Troy A. Archie, told NJ Advance Media that his client had no plans to resign after a $2 million settlement in a lawsuit involving sexual misconduct accusations against him. Daily Voice reached out to Archie who did not respond to a request for comment.

Sheena Yera, a school district spokeswoman, said on Friday afternoon, Sept. 6 that Muhammad had not responded to McCombs' appeal.

Muhammad, 56, was accused of sexually assaulting a student when he was a teacher in the district in the 1990s and took a leave of absence from the board starting in late January. He returned at the Tuesday, Aug. 27 board meeting.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who called for Muhammad to resign from the board after news reports on the lawsuit filed in late 2021, reiterated his stand through a spokeswoman on Friday, Sept. 6.

“The appalling and heinous allegations levied against Mr. Muhammad jeopardize his ability to effectively serve the Camden City School District," Murphy's Deputy Press Secretary Maggie Gabarino told Daily Voice "The Governor continues to believe that he should resign, and thanks State District Superintendent McCombs for calling on him to step aside.”

The plaintiff’s attorney, Jeffrey P. Fritz, told Daily Voice on Friday, Sept. 6 that the school district has the authority to force Muhammad out of his position, and should do so.

The jury also found the school district "created or allowed a sexually hostile educational environment," Fritz said in an interview, adding that leaving the decision up to Muhammad is "simply not enough."

Board members can be removed after missing three consecutive board meetings without good cause, Fritz said. Muhammad attended his first school board meeting since taking his January leave on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

McCombs added: "This appeal is made with the understanding that if the Camden City School District is to be shepherded into sustainable local control, its primary and laser-like focus must remain on the education and well-being of our students. It is important that the business of the district proceeds without further disruption. Our students, staff, and families deserve nothing less."

