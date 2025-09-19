Calling All Young Soccer Stars: TV Shoot Needs Players

A Queens-based TV shoot is looking for young soccer players to hit the field on camera next month.

Waldron Casting is seeking experienced girls’ soccer players between the ages of 8 and 10 for background work on the new television series Starcams!

The shoot is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 2, in Astoria, Queens, and will feature a fall soccer game scene. To be considered, kids must have real soccer experience and be comfortable playing during filming.

It’s a chance for young athletes to shine both on and off the field — swapping out the usual sideline cheers for a little bit of screen time.

Parents interested in submitting their child can find more details Waldron Casting’s Facebook page.

