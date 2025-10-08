Butterfly Wing Transplant At NY Preserve Captures Internet's Heart: 'Brought Tears To My Eyes'

Rescuers at Smithtown’s Sweetbriar Nature Center used the wing of a deceased butterfly to repair the monarch’s torn one, in a painstaking procedure on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The butterfly’s wing had been badly damaged, leaving it unable to fly, the preserve said on social media.

What happened next has captured the internet’s heart: using a wing from a deceased butterfly and a careful touch, Sweetbriar’s wildlife team performed a delicate “surgery.” Using contact cement and corn starch, they glued the donor wing in place.

“The result? You’d never know this monarch is flying with a replacement wing,” the center wrote on Facebook. “Watching it take off brought tears to my eyes — this tiny traveler now has a second chance at completing its incredible journey.”

The video quickly went viral, having been viewed more than 10 million times and shared over 43,000 times. Comments poured in from across the globe: “This made me so unbelievably happy,” one user wrote. Another added: “Butterfly prosthetics, who knew!”

The butterfly was unharmed throughout the process, said Sweetbriar staff, who noted that butterflies have no nerve receptors and no blood flow to the tips of their wings.

Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles each fall to reach overwintering sites in Mexico and the western US, guided by instincts scientists still don’t fully understand, according to wildlife officials.

“Somehow, generation after generation, they reach the same forests and groves,” Sweetbriar said. “We’re just glad to help this one find its way there, too.

Check out video of the delicate procedure below:

