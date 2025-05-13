Business Travel May Suffer As Trump's Tariffs, Border Policies Fuel Global Concerns: Survey

Nearly a third (29%) of corporate travel buyers now expect their company's travel volume to drop in 2025, according to an April survey from the Global Business Travel Association. US firms are forecasting a slightly steeper average decline than international companies.

Those expecting less business travel are projecting a 21% drop for their companies on average. Nearly one in five (19%) said they're uncertain about the impact of Trump's tariff and visa policies.

The drop comes as Trump pushes aggressive cross-border policies, like his sweeping and rapidly changing tariffs. The Trump administration's immigration crackdown has led to targeted entry restrictions, detainment risks at US borders, and reduced travel by federal employees.

In response, some countries have issued travel warnings about the US.

"While the outlook for global business travel was incredibly strong coming into 2025, our research now shows increasing concerns and uncertainty within our industry, considering recent actions taken by the US government," said Suzanne Neufang, CEO of the GBTA. "Traveling for work plays a vital role in supporting business growth, resilient economies, strong diplomatic ties and valuable connections."

The business travel pullback is hitting an industry that has seen steady recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The GBTA said worldwide spending in 2024 was expected to hit $1.48 trillion in 2024, increasing to an estimated $2 trillion by 2028.

Only 31% of global travel professionals now say they feel optimistic about the rest of 2025, down from 67% in the November 2024 poll from the GBTA, which is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

"Productive and essential business travel is threatened in times of economic uncertainty or in an environment of additional barriers and restrictions," Neufang said. "This undermines economic prosperity and damages the many sectors that rely on global business travel to survive and thrive."

The numbers are even more grim for Canadian companies.

During a GBTA conference in Toronto, Neufang said 71% of Canadian buyers expect lower travel budgets in 2025. More than half (53%) expect to take fewer trips.

The pessimism echoes the 60% of Canadian tourists who said they're less likely to visit the US under Trump.

"Canada's business travel sector showed significant growth in spending last year," Neufang said. "But just as we are now seeing globally, Canadian business travel professionals are feeling the pressure of US trade uncertainty, shaping a more cautious outlook for the year ahead."

That pressure is already shifting corporate events away from the US.

One in five companies has canceled or relocated a meeting or event due to Trump's policies, the GBTA survey found. Foreign firms are three times more likely to move their events to other countries.

While just 7% have changed their travel policies for trips to or from the US since Trump took office in January, another 25% are planning similar changes. Still, about 64% said they haven't revised their travel policies.

Spending could soon shrink alongside travel. About 27% of buyers say their companies are cutting business travel budgets, with the average declines expected to be around 20% in spending.

Foreign trips to the US have also declined sharply. Federal data cited by the U.S. Travel Association showed that international visits were down 14% in March, compared to the same time in 2024.

Business travel leaders say rising visa processing times, security crackdowns, and uncertainty at the border are also driving concerns.

The GBTA found that more than half (54%) of professionals are worried about rising travel costs due to tariffs. About 46% fear new visa and documentation hurdles, while 37% are concerned about employee safety, willingness to travel, and legal obligations to protect workers on trips.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents said they personally know someone whose business trip was affected by Trump's recent policies.

