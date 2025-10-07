Burnout Builds As Employees Drown In Busywork: Survey

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, a Talker Research survey of 2,000 US workers and 1,000 IT decision makers, commissioned by HP, reported that employees estimate 51 percent of their day goes to “busywork” like email, data handling, and hunting for files.

One in three respondents has considered quitting over outdated or frustrating tech. Eighty-five percent say repetitive tasks drive burnout.

“These findings highlight a growing disconnect between the work people are hired and inspired to do and the work they actually spend time on,” said Amy Winhoven, Global Head of Business Personal Systems and Alliance Marketing for HP, in a statement. “When creative potential is buried under administrative burden, companies waste talent.”

The daily grind shows up in frequency, too. Repetitive tasks trigger stress about four times each week, adding up to more than 200 stressful moments in a year, and workplace technology interrupts focus about three times weekly.

Asked what actually eats time, workers put writing emails first at 31 percent of their day, followed by data management at 25 percent and catching up on team communications at 22 percent.

Nearly one in five cites digging through files or emails as a major time sink. Others point to calendars and meetings, reporting, troubleshooting software or devices, and filling out forms such as timesheets and expenses.

IT leaders largely agree on the problem. Seventy-six percent say employees spend too much time on menial work, yet fewer than four in 10 workers feel they have the right tools to succeed.

Only 37 percent strongly agree their current tools let them do their best work, and 39 percent say their employer equips them to handle today’s fast-changing environment.

What do workers want? Simple fixes. About a quarter want better data management; 19 percent want email help; 18 percent want automated form-filling; 17 percent want easier file organization. Seventy percent of IT leaders plan to roll out integrated AI tools within a year, but success will hinge on solving specific tasks, not adding new layers of friction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.