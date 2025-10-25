Burn Injuries Spark Massive Curling Iron Recall: What To Know

J&D Brush Company issued the recall for about 357,000 Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Irons purchased in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 23. The Commack, New York, company also sold about 3,000 curling irons in Canada.

The iron's barrel can detach while being used, posing a burn hazard. There have been 258 reports of the barrel breaking off, causing six minor burn injuries, according to the CPSC.

The recalled irons include model number LXT-CL-1.0 with date codes between 0722 and 1223. Each has a black handle with a blue "BIOIONIC" logo and a black barrel.

The irons were sold from August 2022 through July 2024 for about $165. They were available at salons and beauty supply retailers, including Amazon, Nordstrom, SalonCentric, Sephora, and Ulta.

Customers should stop using the curling irons and unplug them immediately. Bio Ionic is offering free replacements.

Owners will be asked to cut off the plug and return it using a prepaid shipping label.

You can learn more about the recall on Bio Ionic's website or by calling 877-853-9627.

