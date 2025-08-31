Burger King Rolls Out Its Latest Whopper Creation

The fast-food chain has just rolled out the newest addition to its lineup, inviting customers nationwide to try a burger inspired by guest ideas.

The move follows the launch of the “Whopper by You” platform, which lets fans submit their own Whopper concepts for a chance to see them on the menu.

Burger King is betting that a mix of sweet, savory, and crunchy flavors will hit the spot for those looking for something different.

This latest creation is the second burger to debut through the program, after the BBQ Brisket Whopper.

“Burger King Guests have been loving the recently launched BBQ Brisket Whopper, so we’re excited to bring another Guest-inspired creation to our menus,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “Like the BBQ Brisket Whopper, the Crispy Onion Whopper is a result of listening to our guests, and we can’t wait to see what else they come up with that could make its way to BK restaurants in the future.”

The new burger features a flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese, bacon, and pickles, plus a double helping of crunch with golden onion rings and crispy onions, all finished with a sweet and smoky barbecue sauce.

For those with smaller appetites, the new item is also available in a Whopper Jr. size.

Burger King says the burger will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants across the US. Customers can still submit their own burger ideas online, with the chance to unlock rewards like a one-cent Whopper each week for a year.

To find out more or to join in, visit BK.com/WBY.

The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in over 120 countries and US territories.

