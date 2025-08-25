Fair 83°

SHARE

Bullet Missed, But Knife Didn’t: JC Man Wanted In Brutal Bergen County Attack, Officials Say

A Jersey City man is being sought on attempted murder charges stemming from a stabbing last week in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said Monday, Aug. 25.

Yusef Muhammad

Yusef Muhammad

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Yusef E. Muhammad, 33, stabbed a 33-year-old woman multiple times in the torso and fired a handgun at the victim just before stabbing her but she dodged the bullet, while in a parked vehicle in Hasbrouck Heights on Aug. 18, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Muhammad drove the victim in her vehicle to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center at approximately 9:25 p.m. and then drove off, Musella said. The vehicle was later recovered by law enforcement on Duffield Avenue in Jersey City, the prosecutor said.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and survived.

Following an investigation, Muhammad was charged with first-degree attempted murder and various weapons offenses. He remains at large as of press time.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE