Bullet Messages, Father’s Tip Revealed In Case Of Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson

Robinson was apprehended at 10 p.m. local time Thursday, Sept. 11, FBI Director Kash Patel announced at a news conference in Orem, about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The news conference on Friday morning, Sept. 12 began with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox saying: "We got him."

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck one day earlier while taking questions from a crowd of 3,000 during a “Prove Me Wrong” debate at Utah Valley University, also located in Orem.

Authorities say Robinson, a resident of Washington, Utah, admitted his guilt to his father, who then went to a clergy member who works as a chaplain with law enforcement.

Robinson mentioned Kirk by name at a family gathering the night before the shooting, noting he would be holding the event in Utah, and saying Kirk was "full of hate and spreading hate,” said Cox.

Family members had noted that Robinson had become "more political" the last few years, said Cox.

According to public records, Robinson’s most recent voter registration was on July 13, 2021, and no political party was declared, NBC News reported.

Cox revealed that bullet casings found at the scene were engraved with messages, including one that read, “Hey fascist! Catch!” “That was meant like ‘catch a ball,’” Cox said. “I think that speaks for itself.”

Cox said that the message on the bullet fired read, “notices, bulges, OwO, what’s this?”

OwO is an emoticon that represents a a surprised face, with the ‘O’s symbolizing wide eyes and the ‘w’ resembling a smiling mouth.

Another casing had the Italian folk song “Bella Ciao" written.

Authorities say Robinson arrived on the Utah Valley campus in a gray Dodge Challenger.

President Donald Trump broke the news of Robinson’s arrest on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, Sept. 12, telling viewers, “I think we have him.”

No further arrests are expected, but the investigation remains ongoing, Cox said.

The weapon used was a scoped Mauser Model 98 bolt-action rifle, according to Cox.

Robinson, who lived about 260 miles from the university, roughly a three-and-a-half hour drive, now faces murder charges in one of the nation’s most high-profile cases.

Formal charges against Robinson will be presented in state court on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

