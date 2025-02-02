Brothers Flip The Script On Halal Food: Fast-Growing All-American NY Spot Lands In NJ

That’s the recipe behind House of Wings, the newest halal hotspot that opened this weekend in Elmwood Park. But this isn’t your typical shawarma-and-kebab joint.

Instead, expect juicy burgers, messy wings, and loaded waffle bowls dripping with toppings.

For 40-year-old Taha Alasssri and his younger brothers, bringing all-American halal food to the mainstream was a no-brainer. The idea was born out of necessity after their father passed away, leaving them with major financial responsibilities.

"Our dad owned grocery stores and delis our whole life, so we always had that business mindset," said Taha, who’s a NYC special education teacher by day. "But we wanted to do something different—something halal, something fun, something the neighborhood didn’t have."

So they did.

The brothers launched their first House of Wings in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, in March 2023—and it took off like a plate of wings at game night. Within months, they expanded to Staten Island, then multiple other locations across New York. And now, they’re bringing their flavor-packed menu to Elmwood Park.

"The growth has been rapid and overwhelming, but it’s been a great ride," Taha said. "We knew people would love it, but seeing it take off like this? It’s incredible."

Their secret? They broke the halal food mold.

"The neighborhood was flooded with halal food, but it was all the same—kebabs, shawarma," Taha said. "There was no all-American halal spot with burgers and wings, so we brought the two together."

The star of the show might be the loaded waffle bowls—Taha’s personal invention, born out of a love for “sloppy food that needs a fork.” Think crispy waffles piled high with cheese, wings, and saucy goodness.

"I love wings, burgers, and anything that makes a mess," he laughed. "I couldn’t find a place that had both, so we created it ourselves."

Now, House of Wings is a must-try for halal food lovers and comfort food addicts alike.

From the start, the brothers leaned on support from the Muslim community—and it made all the difference.

"We get support from everywhere, but the Muslim community really helped us grow," Taha said.

Now, they’re paying it forward—bringing in friends, former employees, and fellow entrepreneurs to be part of their next chapter.

"This is just the beginning," Taha said. "We’re going to keep growing. And we’re going to keep feeding people amazing food while we do it."

House of Wings, 213 Route 46, Elmwood Park.

