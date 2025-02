Moises Rodriguez-Martinez had been under investigation for a month after he kept inside an East Avenue residence for the purpose of performing paid sexual acts, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The women were trafficked from Queens, Webb-McRae said. Rodriguez-Martinez was charged with human trafficking, promoting organized street crime and promoting prostitution, Webb-McRae said.

