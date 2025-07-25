Bronx Man Crashes In Clifton, Runs Twice From Police Before Arrest: Authorities

On Monday, July 14, at approximately 9:52 p.m., Officer Mohammed Rayyan was patrolling near Main Avenue and South Parkway when he saw a 2006 Buick sedan commit several motor vehicle violations, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Officer Rayyan turned around and caught up to the car near Clifton Commons, police said. When he attempted a motor vehicle stop, the Buick turned into a parking lot, then fled north on Main Avenue. Police said the officer did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

A few minutes later, officers were alerted that the car had been abandoned near William Street after crashing into a utility pole and a commercial fence, Anderson said.

Multiple officers responded, and with help from several concerned citizens who saw the crash occupants fleeing, Officer James Huber found the group near Oak Street and River Road.

As police approached, two of the individuals, a 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, both from Garfield, stayed behind. The driver, Curtis Borden, 26, of the Bronx, ran into a wooded area near the NJ Transit train line.

Clifton EMS treated the male at the scene and transported him to a hospital. The female refused medical treatment, police said.

Officers from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, including a K-9 unit, joined Clifton police in the search for Borden. He was found near River Road and Kingsland Road, where he attempted to run again before being caught by sheriff’s officers, Anderson said.

Borden was turned over to Clifton police for processing. After being treated for crash-related and flight injuries, he was charged with eluding and obstructing the administration of law.

He was also issued summonses for multiple motor vehicle offenses, and taken to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Hub, where he is awaiting his first court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.