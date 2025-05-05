Major Pharmaceutical Company Laying Off 500+ NJ Employees

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice, the company plans to lay off 516 employees from its Lawrence Township headquarters beginning Friday, May 9, with layoffs continuing into next year, ending in March.

Bristol Myers Squibb had previously laid off 290 employees from its Lawrence office in February.

"We remain focused on developing and delivering transformational medicines to patients around the world and continue to deliver on our long-term business strategy by aligning resources to best support our operating model and our portfolio evolution," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

In reporting its 2024 financial results, the company said it was " expanding its existing strategic productivity initiative to include approximately $2 billion in additional annualized cost savings by the end of 2027."

"Under this expanded initiative, savings will be driven by changes in organizational design and efforts to enhance operational efficiency. These savings will be removed from our cost structure to contribute to a leaner, more efficient company while investing behind growth brands and promising areas of science," the company said. "Unfortunately, there were impacts to some of our employees as a result of these changes noted above. We are grateful for the contributions of our colleagues and a top priority for us is supporting employees throughout the transition process.”

The employees impacted in the WARN notice had been previously notified and the effective dates listed reflect their final dates of employment, Bristol Myers Squibb said..

