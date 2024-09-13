NJ Man Accused Of Having Sexual Relationships With 2 Former Students In WV: Sheriff

Brian Kain, of Brick Township, was arrested by detectives with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 12, the office said in a news release. He was charged with two counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child.

Kain worked as a substitute teacher for Monongalia High School at the time of the alleged incidents between 2000 and 2004, authorities said. He also worked in the same capacity as a teacher in the Wheeling, WV area and the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area.

Anyone with information regarding Kain during these time frames is asked to contact the Monongalia County Detective Division at 304-291-7218.

Kain surrendered at the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and was arraigned by Magistrate Nabors. He was released on a $25,000.00 bond.

