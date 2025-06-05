Brett Goldstein Jokes About New Jersey On Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Everyone Said Why?’

The "Ted Lasso" star and co-creator of "Shrinking" said he chose to film "The Second Best Night of Your Life" at bergenPAC in Englewood on Feb. 1, 2025 — in part because it felt like an unexpected pick.

“I wanted to film it somewhere where it would be a bit weird that I was there,” Goldstein told Kimmel. “And I know I chose the right place, because everyone from New Jersey — when I told them I was doing it there — said, ‘Why?’”

The British actor said he loves the Garden State and has worked here before. But the real highlight, he joked, came the moment he arrived for the taping.

“When I got to New Jersey, I had a driver,” he said. “I'll try to do the accent, but forgive me. He goes, ‘You single?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘You gotta go to Williamsburg. They got all kinds of women in Williamsburg. They got 28-year-olds. They got 35-year-olds.’”

And that was the end of the sentence.

Goldstein’s special, now streaming on Max, features stories about his “hot mom,” “pervert dad,” and his fear of being embarrassed while trying to save a dog's life.

The Emmy winner has been spending time in Hoboken while filming "Office Romance," a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.