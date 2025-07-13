Breaking Parts On E-Bikes Create Crash Dangers, Prompting Nationwide Recall

Giant Bicycle issued the recall for about 6,200 Momentum Vida E+ e-bikes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 10. The recall comes after four reports of broken fork steerer tubes, although no injuries have been reported.

The e-bikes were sold from September 2019 through May 2025. They were available at authorized Giant dealers nationwide and online for $2,500 to $3,200, according to the CPSC.

The issue involves the fork steerer tube, which is the part that connects the handlebars to the front wheel. The tube can crack, break or separate during use, possibly causing riders to lose control and fall.

Customers can identify if their e-bike is affected by checking the serial number stamped on the left rear dropout or the sticker under the downtube. Bikes with serial numbers where the third character is "H," "J," or "K" must have the fork replaced, while those with a third character of "G" require a visual inspection by a Giant dealer.

The bikes come in seven colors: metallic red, pearl white, metallic navy, metallic green, indigo, happy mint (light green), and panther (black). They also have two frame styles: mid-step and low-step, each in small, medium, and large sizes.

Consumers should stop using the bikes immediately and contact Giant Bicycle at 866-458-2555 or visit Giant's website.

