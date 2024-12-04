Overcast 37°

Breaking: Baby Found Dead In Wayne, Prosecutor Says

A 7-month-old baby was found dead in Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 4, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: WAYNE PD
Cecilia Levine
Wayne police officers were called to Route 23 and Ratzer Road around 1:40 p.m. on reports of a deceased infant, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Deputy Chief Joseph Rooney said.

Upon arrival, the police located a possible crime scene and a 7- 7-month-old infant, who was subsequently pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear where exactly the harrowing discovery was made.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Department at 973-694-0600.

