Brace For Impact: Snow, Gusty Winds To Sweep Through New Jersey

The storm is expected to bring rain and snow showers starting Wednesday night, Dec. 4, with minor snowfall accumulations possible through Thursday morning. Most areas in New Jersey will see less than one inch of snow, while higher elevations in northern counties, such as Sussex and Morris, could receive up to two inches.

The bigger concern is the strong winds forecasted for Thursday morning. Wind gusts of 45-50 mph are expected across much of the state, with coastal areas, including Cape May and Atlantic City, potentially seeing gusts as high as 55 mph. These winds may cause tree damage and isolated power outages, the NWS warned.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of around 37°F, offering calm conditions before the storm. By Wednesday, clouds will increase with temperatures similar to Tuesday. Snow showers are expected to begin around 1 a.m. Thursday, continuing into the morning. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs near 37°F but will feel much colder due to the gusty winds.

According to the NWS, residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items and exercise caution, especially when driving high-profile vehicles. Power outages and minor tree damage are possible due to the intensity of the winds.

The storm system will leave behind colder, breezy conditions heading into the weekend, with highs in the low 30s and mostly sunny skies expected on Friday. Stay tuned for updates as the forecast evolves.

