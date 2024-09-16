Fair 78°

Boy Impaled By Stick In Wayne While Taking Shortcut Home From School, Police Say

An 11-year-old boy impaled by a stick in Wayne was rescued by his school's resource officer and firefighters using a stokes basket on Monday afternoon, Sept. 16, police said.

Photo Credit: Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad
Cecilia Levine
The boy and other students from Anthony Wayne Middle School were taking a shortcut home through the woods, which required sliding down a steep hill, Wayne Police Capt. Daniel Daly said.

While sliding down the hill, the boy was impaled through his thigh by a large stick, Daly said. A friend called 911 and another returned to the school seeking help, where he found the school resource officer, Detective John Barrows, and the school principal. Both came running.

Detective Barrows climbed down to the boy as Officer Davon Jacobs climbed up the hill to help. The Wayne First Aid Squad, Saint Joseph’s Paramedics and the Wayne Fire Department Special Response Team conducted a rescue of the boy using a stokes basket. 

The boy was then taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

