Boy, 5, Dies After Being Found In Wayne Pool, Prosecutor Says

Officers responded to a home in the area of Armstrong Avenue and Maple Lane around 6:30 p.m., on a report of a possible drowning, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a news release.

According to witnesses at the scene, a 5-year-old boy had been located floating in a pool after he had left his residence unaccompanied by an adult at about 5:30 p.m., Valdes said.

The child was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, where he was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

