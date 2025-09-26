Boy, 12, Hurt In Bergen County E-Bike Crash, Third In North Jersey This Week Involving Children

The Garfield crash happened around 6:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Jewell Street, according to Garfield Police Capt. Mario Pozo.

The boy injured his right foot and left shoulder. He was taken by ambulance to Hackensack Medical Center for treatment, and his parent met him at the hospital, Pozo said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene while police investigated, authorities said. No summonses have been issued, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Garfield crash followed two other incidents this week. On Wednesday, Sept. 24, 13-year-old Nico Lombardi died after his electric bicycle collided with a commercial vehicle at Mountain and Mountainview avenues in Morris County. On Thursday morning, Sept. 25, another 12-year-old boy was seriously injured when his electric scooter collided with a car in Parsippany, authorities said.

“The Garfield Police Department reminds all motorists and bicyclists to use caution and remain alert while traveling through intersections,” the release said.

