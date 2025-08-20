‘Born To Run’… For Ice Cream: Bruce Springsteen’s Go-To Spot Opens New NJ Location

Jersey Freeze — the iconic Freehold dessert and fast food joint immortalized in the rocker's memoir "Born to Run" — opened its newest location in Colts Neck on Thursday, Aug. 7, and celebrated with free soft serve for everyone.

The shop’s roots run deep. Founded in 1952 by the Blackmore family, Jersey Freeze started out slinging cones in Freehold before becoming a go-to spot for burgers, fries, and milkshakes by the 1970s. One of its most famous regulars? The Boss himself, who grew up stopping by for a cone and even gave the place a nod in his autobiography.

Katie Dinonno first scooped ice cream there as a high schooler in the 1990s. By 2014, she and her husband, Matt, bought the place from longtime owner Bruce Blackmore.

Since then, they’ve expanded the menu, opened a Bell Works location in Holmdel in 2020, and kept the community (and its sweet tooth) happy.

Now, with Colts Neck officially on the map, Springsteen fans and ice cream lovers alike have one more excuse to hit the road — and maybe, just maybe, you’ll spot The Boss in line for a cone.

