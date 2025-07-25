Border Patrol Agent Busted In Undercover NJ Child Sex Sting: Prosecutor

An investigation into Ryan Peless, 51, of Newport, MI, began in September 2024, by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said Friday, July 25.

Peless engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer, whom he believed to be a 13-year-old female child, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally.

He also allegedly sent the "13-year-old" explicit videos of himself, and an item of child pornography.

As a result of the investigation, Peless, who works for US Customs and Border Patrol, was charged in New Jersey on Friday, July 25, with one count of second degree Attempted Sexual Assault; one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM); one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Sexual Conduct; one count of third degree Obscenity; and one count of fourth degree Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct.

He has also been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Michigan with Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material of a Minor.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

