Bomb Scare Brings K9s, Major Police Presence To Bayonne Church, Pastor Says

Rev. Raul Gaviola, the pastor at St. Henry RC Church on W. 29th Street, detailed the incident in a post on Facebook, saying it happened after the 5:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Sept. 21, as he was talking to parishioners.

"I was informed by a police officer that they received a call that there would be an active shooting, and a pipe bomb going off at St. Henry at 7pm," the pastor wrote.

Gaviola said K9 units and the Jersey City bomb squad were called to the church, which was deemed secure: "Thank God it is."

Daily Voice has reached out to Bayonne police for details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.