Boil Water Advisory Issued For Entire City Of Paterson After Water Main Break

The break occurred near Hinchliffe Stadium, triggering concerns over water safety for residents and businesses across Paterson.

“This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice,” PVWC said.

Boil water before use: That includes drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, and washing dishes. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then cooled before use.

Use bottled water if boiling is not possible. PVWC says it is working on setting up a water distribution site.

“The advisory is a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of our community, our top priority,” officials said.

Crews are currently working to fix the break and restore normal service. Testing is underway, and updates will be shared as they become available.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work safely and diligently to make necessary repairs,” PVWC said.

