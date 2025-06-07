Bodycam Shows Arrest Of DUI Driver In NJ Pedestrian Crash, Charge Downgraded Since

The crash occurred at 2:14 a.m. on July 30, 2023, near Liberty and Hazel Streets, according to police. Jessica AndresFlores, 22, was driving west on Hazel Street and turning left onto Liberty when she struck a man walking on the sidewalk

The victim was found lying on the ground with visible injuries, and police later confirmed surveillance footage supported the account.

Newly released bodycam footage from Transparency Bodycam on YouTube shows Officer Sean Grawehr performing field sobriety tests at the scene. AndresFlores was apparently unable to count backward from “52” to “39” correctly. Police noted “the odor of an alcoholic beverage” and said AndresFlores admitted to consuming alcohol that night.

Court records show AndresFlores was initially charged with assault by auto - reckless bodily injury, but that charge was downgraded to disorderly conduct. She was fined $6 for the downgraded charge

AndresFlores was, however, found guilty of DUI and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

As part of her sentence, she was required to:

Install an ignition interlock device for five months

Complete 12 hours at an Intoxicated Driver Resource Center (IDRC)

Pay a total of $966 in fines

Three other citations were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

The disorderly conduct charge was placed under conditional dismissal, meaning it will be wiped from her record if she remains offense-free through Oct. 18, 2024.

