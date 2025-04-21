Bodycam Shows Final Moments Of PA Man Who Killed NJ Friend's Wife, Died In Custody: Officials

The Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability released the bodycam footage, along with radio and communications transmissions and a 911 call on Monday, April 21, following the death of Armond Avitable in February 2024, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The footage shows troopers wrestling Armond Avitable, of East Stroudsburg, PA, in a grassy area at the intersection of Routes 46 and 80 on Monday, Feb. 12, just before 8 p.m.

"Let go of my f—ing gun!" one of the troopers can be heard yelling.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Avitable was staying with his friend Kevin and his wife Cheryl Schilling, when he grabbed a pump-action shotgun during an argument at their home in Knowlton. Cheryl and Kevin ran into an upstairs bedroom, but Avitable kicked open the door and fired two blasts, both of which struck 58-year-old Cheryl, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Avitable ran outside and told neighbors who'd been enjoying an outdoor fire that he "had to shoot her because [Kevin Schilling] was coming for him," the prosecutor said. He then fire two more shots into the house, tossed the shotgun into the neighbor's backyard and fled on foot, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Avitable, who matched the description of the suspect, was located at the intersection of Route 46 and Route 80, Platkin said. He was taken into custody after a struggle with officers, Platkin said. Footage shows troopers struggling to apprehend and calm him down for nearly 11 minutes on the side of the road.

While in police custody, he sustained a medical episode and became unresponsive, Platkin said. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital in East Stroudsburg where he was later pronounced dead, Platkin said.

Schilling is survived by her husband of 12 years, Kevin; sons Jonathan, Sebastian, and Dylan Suk; and her stepchildren, Meghan Kerrick (Tyler) and Kyle Schilling, her obituary on the Newbaker Funeral Home website says.

"Cheryl was known for her compassionate nature. She had a huge heart and an unwavering desire to make everyone around her happy," her obituary reads. "Her family and friends were the single most important thing in her world and Cheryl left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She also had a love for all things flowers, some of her favorites were roses and daisies. Cheryl also enjoyed watching tv with her beloved dog, Gypsy."

A 2019 law requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. Avitable's family was invited to view the footage, authorities said.

To view the footage, click here.

