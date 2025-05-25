Body Of Park Ranger From NJ Found After More Than 24-Hour Search In PA: Officials

Alec Campbell, 38, a Delaware County resident and Park Resource Ranger with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), has been missing since Saturday, May 24 when his kayak capsized in the Neshaminy Creek during routine patrol, Pennsylvania State Police previously announced.

Campbell was found dead following a multi-agency search effort on Sunday, May 25, according to a joint statement from the Pennsylvania State Police and DCNR.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the investigation. The Bucks County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Alec Campbell, a dedicated member of our Pennsylvania state park staff,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Our hearts go out to them, as well as to Alec’s friends, loved ones, and colleagues.”

Tyler State Park remains closed and will reopen on Tuesday, May 27, officials said.

Records show Campbell has ties to Skillman, Gladstone, and Highland Park, NJ, as well as Havertown, PA.

Ryan Chudd, who identified as a close friend of Campbell's, said in a Facebook post that he leaves behind a wife and two children ages 5 and 9.

"Alec worked as a Park Resource Ranger at Tyler. He also enjoyed disc golf. During the pandemic, Alec and I played many courses together, including Tyler. He was a tremendous outdoorsman, smart, clever, kind, and radiant," Chudd writes. "He'd be bummed that the park was closed this weekend while they search for him. So please, enjoy the outdoors where you can with your friends and family."

Agencies that participated in the search included DCNR, PSP Aviation and Maritime Units, Northampton Township Fire Department, Newtown Emergency Services, New Hope Fire Department, Lingohocken Fire Department, Upper Makefield Fire Company, and the Bucks County Special Operations Dive Team.

