Body Found In Tesla Registered To Nyc-born Breakout Singer, Police Say

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, to a report of a foul odor coming from a vehicle at a tow yard on North Mansfield Avenue in Hollywood, ABC7 reported. Police discovered human remains placed inside a bag in the Tesla's front trunk.

Authorities confirmed the 2023 Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The car had been on the property for several days, investigators said.

The body's identity hasn't been released as of press time. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

d4vd grew up in Queens before moving to Houston, beginning his music career by singing in a church choir, according to Billboard. By 2021, he was creating his own songs from his sister's closet using just an iPhone, earbuds, and the app BandLab.

In 2022, d4vd's breakout single "Romantic Homicide" spread on TikTok and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. Incorporating elements of alternative rock and R&B, d4vd released his debut album "Withered" in April 2025, about a week after performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

d4vd's Coachella performance went viral after he failed to complete a backflip on stage. The fall drew comparisons to Coachella headliner Benson Boone, who pulled off several flips during his set.

The 20-year-old singer with more than two million Instagram followers is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

