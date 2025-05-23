BMWs, Mercedes: Members Of $1 Mil NJ Stolen Car Ring Learn Fate

Tikeem Shearin, 19, Carlos Espinal, 20 and Sincere Sims, 21, Newark residents, were each sentenced to five years in prison after previously pleading guilty to leader of an auto trafficking ring, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Two juveniles were sentenced to three years in Jamesburg Juvenile Detention Center for their involvement in the ring.

A four-month investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies revealed the two juveniles would use stolen Kia, Honda and Hyundai vehicles to look for high-end luxury vehicles, including BMWs, Mercedes, Range Rovers and Audis, Daniel said.

After identifying target vehicles, they would go to associated residences and search for keys/key fobs, Daniel said. Once they stole the vehicles, they would contact theadult defendants who would direct them to individuals who would buy the vehicles, Daniel said.

The thieves took nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles in Union, Roselle, Garwood, Kenilworth, Cranford, Hoboken, Jersey City, Maplewood, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs,Montville, Fair Lawn, Woodbridge, Irvington, Montclair, and Newark, Daniel said.

