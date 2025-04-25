Fair 79°

SHARE

BMWs, Benzes, Audis: 11 Charged In NJ Car Theft Ring that Shipped $3.65M In Rides To Africa

Eleven people have been arrested as part of an international high-end vehicle theft ring that stole millions in cars in New Jersey and shipped them to West Africa, authorities announced on Friday, April 25.

L to R: Quadir Williams, Moubarek Djibril, Mouslim Ouedraogo, Mamadou Camara, Jomar Ocasio, Issa Yara, Jahquil Louis (inset).

L to R: Quadir Williams, Moubarek Djibril, Mouslim Ouedraogo, Mamadou Camara, Jomar Ocasio, Issa Yara, Jahquil Louis (inset).

 Photo Credit: New Jersey Attorney General's Office
Map shows car thefts linked to residential burglaries.&nbsp;In all, more than 40 cars were allegedly stolen in NJ by this ring.

Map shows car thefts linked to residential burglaries. In all, more than 40 cars were allegedly stolen in NJ by this ring.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey Attorney General's Office
Sam Barron

Investigators determined 43 New Jersey vehicles, including Land Rovers, Mercedes Benzes and BMWs, valued at $3.65 million were stolen and then stored in two parking garages in The Bronx, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. Click here for a complete list of defendants and charges.

The thefts occurred in Morris, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex and Burlington counties, with the cars taken from residences, Platkin said. Stolen cars were later recovered from shipping containers at ports in Elizabeth and Staten Island, Platkin said, destined for West Africa. 

Issa Yaram a high-level fence, was in contact with the motor theft crews, exchanging text messages identifying large vehicles and the prices for them, like Cadillacs and BMWs, Platkin said. Investigators were able to obtain texts between the fences and crews where they discussed what time they would bring the vehicles to the garage in the Bronx, Platkin said.

Vehicles stolen include a 2024 BMW X5, valued at $89,000 taken from a home in Pompton Plains on Sunday, Jan. 5 after the homeowner noticed his back window broken and his key fob and vehicle missing, Platkin said.

On Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, a 2024 BMW X7 valued at $52,150 and a 2021 Audi SQ8 were stolen from a home in East Windsor, along with a Gucci purse, Gucci wallet, Valentino wallet, Platkin said. The BMW was later recovered in February from a container destined for Ghana, Platkin said.

All defendants are charged with first-degree racketeering.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE