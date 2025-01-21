Blue Law Blowout: American Dream's Sunday Operations Ignite Legal Firestorm In Bergen County

The Blue Laws, enacted in 1951, ban the sale of items like clothing, household furnishings, and office supplies on Sundays across Bergen County. However, American Dream’s stores have been open on Sundays for nearly a year, with one exception: retail closures during New York Jets and Giants games at nearby MetLife Stadium.

In a letter to the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA), County Executive James J. Tedesco III accused the agency of abandoning its opposition to Sunday sales and enabling a violation of state law.

“Allowing Sunday sales at American Dream is a blatant violation of state law,” Tedesco wrote. “The NJSEA does not have the authority to disregard laws that have been upheld and respected across Bergen County for decades.”

A source with direct knowledge of the situation rebuffed the county’s claims, emphasizing that the Meadowlands has not been subject to the Blue Laws for decades.

“The land housing American Dream is owned by the NJSEA and is a state project, which means it is not subject to county laws, including the Blue Laws,” the source said.

The source also pointed to the mall’s significant economic impact, arguing that Sunday retail contributes to a larger state mission.

“American Dream is a tourist destination that benefits local and regional businesses, as well as the entire Meadowlands region,” the source explained. The full weekend experience is critical to fulfilling the state’s economic and tourism mission for the project. Sunday retail boosts the local economy, creates new jobs, and increases tourism, they added.

Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream, echoed the sentiment. "We are ecstatic that our extensive list of offerings operates on Sundays, allowing everyone to enjoy the very best of American Dream whenever they want," he said.

Tedesco remains steadfast, arguing that Sunday sales violate a law that has stood the test of time. He pointed to a 1983 opinion from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which upheld the Blue Laws’ application at the Meadowlands Sports Complex. He also questioned the NJSEA’s authority to circumvent state statutes.

“This sudden reversal is a betrayal of Bergen County’s values,” Tedesco said. “Residents deserve answers, and they deserve them now.”

The NJSEA has yet to publicly comment on the dispute, leaving the question of enforcement unresolved.

The American Dream opened in October 2019, and at nearly 3 million square feet is the largest mall in New Jersey, and is the second-largest in the United States, the first being the Mall of America. The American Dream boasts major attractions including the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, the DreamWorks water park, Big Snow, multiple kosher dining options, arcades, game rooms, food halls, and more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.