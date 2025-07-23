Blast Of Extreme Heat To Be Followed By Storm System With Damaging Winds, Downpours

Meteorologists caution that the heat index could reach triple digits on Friday, July 25, potentially leading to damaging winds and flash flooding by night.

After several pleasant midsummer days, temperatures will begin to climb Wednesday, July 23, under bright sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s will feel seasonably warm — just a teaser for the steam that follows.

By Thursday, July 24, humidity surges and the heat index is expected to flirt with Heat Advisory territory, topping out between 95 and 100 degrees across many interior valleys and urban centers.

The real swelter arrives Friday, July 25, when the National Weather Service says Extreme Heat Warning criteria could be met. Afternoon “feels-like” values may spike to 105 degrees, posing a significant risk for heat-related illness during the hottest part of the day.

That same steamy air will prime the atmosphere for trouble. A cold front sliding out of the Great Lakes is forecast to collide with the hot and humid air mass late Friday afternoon.

This collision will ignite a broken line of heavy, gusty, and potentially severe thunderstorms from western Pennsylvania and upstate New York to New England and the mid-Atlantic.

The threat window stretches roughly from 4 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday, July 26, as the line races southeastward.

Forecasters say storms could pack wind gusts above 60 mph, capable of downing trees and power lines.

Torrential rainfall rates may trigger flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, especially where recent showers have left soils saturated.

While the tornado risk remains low, isolated rotating cells can’t be ruled out along bowing segments of the squall line.

Behind the front, a modest cooldown arrives just in time for the rest of the weekend. Humidity will ease on Saturday, with highs sliding back into the mid-80s — still warm, but a far cry from Friday’s broil.

Residents are urged to limit outdoor activity during peak heat, stay hydrated, and monitor local forecasts for potential Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings late Friday.

