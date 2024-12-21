Blake Lively Sues Justin Baldoni For Sexual Harassment On NJ Filming Of 'It Ends With Us'

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, follows months of reports about behind-the-scenes tension during the production of the film, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, which was spotted filming in Hoboken, NJ.

Lively, age 37, claims the 40-year-old Baldoni created an inappropriate work environment, including discussing cast members' genitalia, past sexual behavior, and making comments about her weight and late father, TMZ said.

A meeting to address her concerns was attended by her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and Sony Pictures, the film’s distributor, approved her requests to resolve the issues, both TMZ and People report.

However, Lively alleges Baldoni retaliated by attempting to tarnish her reputation.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, has denied the allegations, calling them “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," TMZ said.

Tensions between Lively and Baldoni became evident during the film’s press tour, where they appeared separately, reported TMX.

Both Baldoni and Lively are Los Angeles natives. Baldoni now resides in California. Lively and Reynolds live in the New York City suburbs in the Northern Westchester County town of Pound Ridge.

