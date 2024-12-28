Black Moon To Darken Skies As Year Ends: Here's When To Watch

This event occurs when two new moons fall within a single calendar month, with the second earning the “Black Moon” designation.

The phenomenon will take place on Monday, Dec. 30, enhancing the darkness of the night sky as the moon becomes invisible during its new phase.

The best time to enjoy this darker sky is anytime after sunset, when the sky is fully dark.

With no lunar light, stars, constellations, and planets will shine more vividly, making it an ideal time for astronomy enthusiasts.

This celestial opportunity lasts all night, providing a wide window to observe stars, constellations, and planets without interference from moonlight.

