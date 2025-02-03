Black Box Recovered From Philadelphia Learjet Crash (Video)

Black Box, Flight Data Components Recovered

The cockpit voice recorder (CVR), commonly referred to as a black box, was found buried eight feet underground at the crash site, officials said. Investigators also recovered the plane’s enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS), which may contain flight data crucial to understanding what went wrong.

Both components will be sent to the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C. for analysis.

The plane’s engines have also been recovered, and wreckage recovery efforts will continue into Monday. The collected debris will be transported to a secure facility in Delaware for further examination.

The NTSB has asked anyone with photos or videos of the crash to submit them to witness@ntsb.gov to assist in the investigation.

Video Shows Aftermath Of Crash

On Sunday, the NTSB released new video footage from the crash scene, revealing the massive crater created upon impact. The footage also captures burned-out vehicles and the widespread damage left in the wake of the fiery crash.

Victims Identified

The flight had six people aboard, all of whom were killed, including:

Valentina had been in Philadelphia since August 2024 receiving treatment for myelomeningocele, a severe spinal cord condition, and was being flown home to Mexico when the crash occurred.

Ground Victims, Injuries Reported

The crash also injured 22 people on the ground, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed. Five people remain hospitalized, including three in critical condition.

A person inside a car was killed, but authorities have not yet released their identity.

The NTSB continues to lead the investigation into what caused the Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) to crash just 30 seconds after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

