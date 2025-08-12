Bikini-Clad Woman Last Seen At Pizzeria Missing For Days, West Milford PD Says

Francesca Carrozza, who lives in the Newfoundland section of West Milford, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 7, around 3:30 p.m., leaving Frank’s Pizza at 5762 Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson, according to the West Milford Police Department.

Carrozza was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 9. She was last seen wearing a bikini top (color unknown) and denim jeans. She is approximately 5-foot-3, 140 pounds, has a belly button piercing, and now has shoulder-length curly blonde hair, police said.

Police said Carrozza has a history of mental illness and is without her required medications. Her cell phone is not functioning, and investigators believe she may be using other people’s phones to make occasional calls. She is known to travel mainly on foot unless given a ride by passing motorists.

Anyone who sees Carrozza or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact West Milford Detective Derek Finley at 973-728-2808 or email d.finley@wmtpd.org.

