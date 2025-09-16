Big Apple Updates: iOS 26 Lands With AI; iOS 18.7 Also Launches

At the same time, it's rolling out iOS 18.7 for users who want critical security fixes without the full redesign.

The public release began Monday, Sept. 15, following the software’s debut at Apple’s 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference. iOS 26 supports iPhone 11 and newer models, excluding the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr.

Alongside it, Apple released iOS 18.7—a smaller, stability-first update compatible with all devices that currently run iOS 18, including the iPhone Xr and the latest iPhone 16 lineup.

What’s New In iOS 26:

Liquid Glass UI: A more transparent, fluid design language.

Apple Intelligence tools: On‑device AI for smart photo edits, call screening, and summarization.

Adaptive Power Mode: Learns your usage to tune performance and extend battery life.

Redesigned Control Center: More customization at a glance.

Security and app boosts: Enhanced Safari protections and faster, smarter core apps like Messages and Photos.

For those not ready to jump to iOS 26, iOS 18.7 delivers urgent security and bug fixes across WebKit, Shortcuts, Notes, and the kernel.

It’s a leaner download and aims to provide a stable, secure experience while letting users postpone the major upgrade.

Historically, Apple maintains support for older iOS branches briefly after a major release, giving cautious users a limited window before nudging devices to the new platform.

How To Install:

iOS 26 (iPhone 11 or newer, iPad 3rd generation, 2018, and newer): Back up your device, ensure ample free storage, connect to Wi‑Fi, then go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 18.7 (devices on iOS 18): Open Settings > General > Software Update and tap Update Now or Update Tonight.

Both updates are free and available globally. If you crave the new design and AI features, go iOS 26; if you prioritize security and stability today, install iOS 18.7 and upgrade later.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.