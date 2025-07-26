Bhutanese Community Mourns 9-Year-Old Girl Killed At Hersheypark

Tilak Niroula, chairman of the Board for the Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg, confirmed the girl was a member of their close-knit community. In a heartfelt statement, he said the girl was “full of promise, innocence, and joy — a light in the lives of all who knew her.”

“Her sudden and tragic departure has left a deep void in our hearts and in the community she was so warmly a part of,” Niroula said. “Our entire community is grieving alongside the family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The child, whose name has not yet been publicly released, was rescued by a team of ten lifeguards from the wave pool at The Boardwalk. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene and at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, she did not survive.

The Bhutanese community urged the public and media to respect the family’s privacy.

“Words cannot fully capture the depth of our pain, but we are united in our mourning and committed to standing with the family in love, prayer, and support,” Niroula said. “May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her family find strength and comfort in the support of those around them.”

The community is now rallying behind the girl’s family, offering emotional and spiritual support as they mourn their loss.

