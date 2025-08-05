Beyoncé’s Levi’s Commercial Filmed At Nutley Laundromat Just Dropped

Dropped on Monday, Aug. 4, the ad opens with Beyoncé arriving on horseback to The Laundry Basket on Centre Street in Nutley, where she shows up on a horse, strips out of her jeans, and tosses them into the wash.

The commercial then jumps to a diner, where she’s working in cutoff jean shorts, then to a bar, where she plays pool in rhinestone-studded jeans and a matching jacket, before finally hopping on a motorcycle and riding off.

The ad is set to the soundtrack of “Levi’s Jeans” — Beyoncé’s own track from her country album Cowboy Carter — and coincides with the launch of her new collab: “THE DENIM COWBOY” Levi’s jeans.

The release follows weeks of buzz and comes on the heels of the controversial Sydney Sweeney American Eagle commercial.

Beyoncé filmed the spot in late August 2024, but the Nutley backdrop wasn’t publicly confirmed until now.

Locals say they’re still starstruck that Queen Bey chose their laundromat as the set for her denim debut.

