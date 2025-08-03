Best Of The Best: New Ranking Reveals America's Top Amusement Park

As the country heads into the "dog days of summer," Tripadvisor has released its 2025 rankings of the most popular amusement and water parks — and there was a surprise at the top of the list.

Dollywood in Tennessee — the brainchild of famed performer Dolly Parton — took top honors this year, with reviewers citing its “downhome feel with singalongs and a museum dedicated to Parton’s life, plus high-velocity roller coasters and thrill rides.”

The ranking cited multiple “five-star” reviews from patrons who shared stories about visiting the park with friends, family, and children.

"We had a great time at this theme park," one reviewer wrote in July. "It was very hot however the park offers shaded areas and free ice water!

"There were also fans placed around the park — They care about their guests."

Another added, "From the rides to the food to the experiences, there isn’t a single negative thing that can be said about Dollywood."

Behind Dollywood on Tripadvisor's list were several staples that amusement park fans are likely familiar with:

2. Magic Kingdom Park in Bay Lake, Florida

"Known as The Most Magical Place On Earth, the Magic Kingdom Park needs no introduction," reviewers wrote. "This theme park is located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and features some of Disney’s best-known attractions."

3. Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania

"Family-owned and operated since 1926, Knoebels Amusement Resort is America's largest free-admission amusement park."

4. Disney's Hollywood Studios

"Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the parks at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort," Tripadvisor noted. " A highlight is Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, where you can try your hand at a lightsaber and pilot the Millennium Falcon on Smugglers Run."

5. Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida

"Universal Islands of Adventure—one of two parks at Universal Orlando—is home to superheroes and magical creatures."

7. LEGOLAND California in Carlsbad

8. Universal Studios Florida in Orlando

9. Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri

10. Whale's Tale Waterpark in Lincoln, New Hampshire

"Get ready to scream, splash, soar through the sky, and escape into your favorite worlds at these winning parks," Tripadvisor posted.

"The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel," they continued. "It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

"Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1 percent achieve this milestone."

The complete list from TripAdvisor can be found here.

