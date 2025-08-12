Bergen County Scores Hat Trick Of $1M Lottery Prizes In One Week

The latest win came Saturday, Aug. 9, when a player matched five numbers in the Cash 4 Life drawing, missing only the Cash Ball, to claim the $1 million cash option.

The ticket was bought at Leprechaun News on Park Avenue in Rutherford. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 9 Cash 4 Life drawing were 10, 16, 24, 45 and 48. The Cash Ball was 04.

It’s the third million-dollar win in Bergen County in less than a week: A $1 million Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 6, drawing was purchased at Quick Chek #143 on Washington Avenue in Carlstadt. Another $1 million Powerball ticket, from the Monday, Aug. 11, drawing, was sold at Minit Mart on the 300 block of Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights.

Cash 4 Life offers two jackpot prizes for the $2 ticket price: $1,000 a day for life (cash value $7 million) and $1,000 a week for life (cash value $1 million). In addition to the “for Life” prizes, the game has seven other prize tiers, ranging from $2 to $2,500.

