Bergen County Man, 31, Drowns In NY Lake During Family Outing

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, at Lake Sebago in Stony Point.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel with the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Carlos G. Gomez Tay, age 31, from Palisades Park, New Jersey, was with his family at the lake and went swimming.

Tay swam about 100 feet away from his family and started calling for help, Nevel said.

Nevel said he then submerged and did not resurface.

His family attempted to help but were unsuccessful before calling 911.

Theills Fire Department and Stony Point dive teams located Tay and removed the body from the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

