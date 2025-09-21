Bergen County Dad, Realtor Charlie Diehl Dies Unexpectedly

John “Charlie” Diehl died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 15. He was 49 years old.

Diehl, who lived in Rutherford with his wife Mimi and their daughters, was remembered for the impact he made both personally and professionally.

He worked as a realtor and trained with his Brazilian jiu-jitsu family at Notorious MMA, who described themselves as “heartbroken to share the passing of our dear friend and teammate.”

“More than just a training partner, Charlie was a devoted husband to Mimi and a loving father to their daughters,” teammate Tom DiGirolamo wrote on a GoFundMe campaign for his family. “He brought warmth, dedication, and strength both on and off the mats.”

His wife Mimi shared her grief on Instagram: “My heart is shattered in ways I cannot describe. On Monday night, unexpectedly I lost my husband, my best friend, my soulmate—my everything. Life will never be the same without him.”

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of one of our founding partners, John ‘Charlie’ Diehl,” Añejo, the New York City Mexican restaurant where Diehl served as the original general manager and later a partner, said in a statement. “Not only was Charlie a partner from the beginning, but his ever present smile was always on display as the original General Manager of our first location in Hell's Kitchen. To say that he was integral to the creation and success of Añejo is an understatement.”

Visitation was held on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home in Lyndhurst.

The GoFundMe launched by friends and teammates to support Mimi and the girls had raised $2,000 as of press time.

