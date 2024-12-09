This Christmas Light-Wrapped BMW Is Driving Bergen County Barber's Important Mission

That dazzling car belongs to Hackensack's Starlyn Delgado, who’s turning heads this holiday season to collect toys for kids in need.

Delgado, 33, runs Star Mobile Cuts, a mobile barbershop based at the Hasbrouck Heights VFW and organizes an annual toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots. To raise awareness, he spent nine hours wrapping his BMW in hundreds of Christmas lights, which he powers through his car’s cigarette lighter and secures with packing tape.

“I’m always changing my car around,” said Delgado, who also runs area car club Trooper Motor Sport. “I follow Alex Choi on YouTube—he wrapped a McLaren in Christmas lights, and I thought, ‘Why not try it here?’ It’s a great way to get people’s attention and encourage them to bring a toy for the drive.”

The light-wrapped car is a hit on the streets.

“People rush up to me on the highway asking for tutorials," Delgado said. "It’s blowing up now—more people are decorating their cars.”

One Daily Voice reader said on a photo that we shared to Instagram, saying: "I literally saw this car yesterday and the driver and I both have each other a thumbs up! 👍"

Delgado’s passion for giving back stems from his childhood in the Dominican Republic. “We didn’t have many toys growing up because most people were very poor,” he said. “So now, I do what I can. I offer free haircuts for veterans at the VA hospital once a month, and the toy drive is another way to give back.”

This year's car meet toy drive will take place at the Hasbrouck Heights VFW on Dec. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature Santa, a car meet with about 250 cars, and, of course, Delgado’s glowing BMW. The only admission fee is a toy donation.

Last year, Delgado collected nearly 1,000 toys, and he’s aiming to double that this year.

Recently, Delgado brought a fleet of decorated cars to the Hasbrouck Heights Christmas Parade (click here for video), where his light-covered vehicles stole the spotlight. “Everyone was gathered around the cars,” he laughed. “No one even noticed Santa.”

Delgado says there's one message he wants to spread this holiday season: "I want people to understand that not all car guys are bad guys.

"I know the car community has a little of a bad reputation and we are working closely with the community to show them this type of lifestyle with the customized cars... We encourage young drivers to practice safe and responsible driving.

"If they want to race we tell them to take it to the track, not to the streets. We are trying to have a positive impact on people."

