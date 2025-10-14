Ben’s Original Rice Products Pulled Nationwide Over Stone Contamination Risk

The company said the stones may cause oral or digestive tract injuries if eaten.

The recall affects specific batches of Ben’s Original Long Grain White Rice, Whole Grain Brown Rice, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice distributed between August and September through retailers including Target, HEB, Amazon, United Markets, and Piggly Wiggly.

Ben’s Original said in a statement:

“This recall is limited only to the batch codes and best by dates listed in the table below, both of which can be found on the bottom seal of the back of the package.”

“This is an isolated issue limited to these batches. No other Ben’s Original products are affected. In line with our commitment to transparency and trust, we are taking action to remove the impacted products from the stores where they were sent and to notify consumers.”

The affected Ready Rice items all carry best by dates of August 2026 and include batch codes 533ELGRV22, 534ALGRV22, 534AMGRV22, 534BMGRV22, 534DMGRV22, 533BMGRV22, 533CLGRV22, and 533CMGRV22.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reports of injury or illness linked to the products. The recall was announced Friday, Oct. 10 and posted Tuesday, Oct. 14 on the FDA’s website.

Consumers who purchased any of the listed products should not eat them. Returns and questions can be directed to Ben’s Original Consumer Care at 1-800-548-6253 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.